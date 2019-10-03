Arby’s Foundation awarding $11K grant to Isaiah 1:17 Project

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - The Arby’s Foundation is giving an $11,000 grant to a local non-profit with a mission to help children in foster care.
The money will be awarded Saturday during the The Isaiah 1:17 Project’s Bags of Hope packing event at Lutheran Church of our Redeemer, 1811 Lincoln Avenue, Evansville.
Isaiah 1:17 Project volunteers will be filling 1,000 bags with items to serve infants and children entering the foster care system in Vanderburgh County and welcoming the donation to extend the organization’s efforts to serve more children.
The organization works in partnership with Southwestern Indiana communities to provide services and support to families, and a Bag of Hope to children in foster care.
"We are overwhelmed by the continued support that Arby's has given us so we may serve children in foster care,” Isaiah 1:17 Founder/Executive Director Marcia Lambert said, noting that the company already provides coupons for meals included in the Bags of Hope. The donation enables the organization to provide more Bags of Hope for more children. "Since 2017, we have packed over 4,500 bags for children in our region,” she said. "This funding will go toward sustaining these efforts, which total $130,000 in expenses each year. Thank you, Arby’s, for being a champion for God's most vulnerable children!”
"The Arby’s Foundation is all about American Children,” said Arby’s Restaurant Group Area Supervisor Joe Shelton. " We believe kids are our future. Arby’s has several values we live by and one of those is called Make A Difference. The reason I chose the Isaiah 1:17 Project is that I feel you guys Make A Difference in the lives of those children, and I wanted The Arby’s Foundation to be a part of what you guys do!”
