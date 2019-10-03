Arby’s Foundation awarding $11K grant to Isaiah 1:17 Project

"We are overwhelmed by the continued support that Arby's has given us so we may serve children in foster care,” Isaiah 1:17 Founder/Executive Director Marcia Lambert said, noting that the company already provides coupons for meals included in the Bags of Hope. The donation enables the organization to provide more Bags of Hope for more children. "Since 2017, we have packed over 4,500 bags for children in our region,” she said. "This funding will go toward sustaining these efforts, which total $130,000 in expenses each year. Thank you, Arby’s, for being a champion for God's most vulnerable children!”