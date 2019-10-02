Woman booked on murder charge in Henderson Co. Jail

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A Greenville, Kentucky woman was booked into jail on a murder charge in Henderson. That’s according to the Henderson County Jail website.
56-year-old Kimberly Cunningham was booked Tuesday night.
This isn’t the first time we’ve reported on Cunningham. In 2018, she was arrested in a murder case in Madisonville.
77-year-old Moyar Pleasant was found shot to death in his home in 2016. Cunningham was later indicted for murder by a Hopkins County grand jury. She pleaded not guilty to Pleasant’s murder.
Right now, we’re working with authorities to determine whether these two cases are related.
