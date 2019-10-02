VHS, West Side Nut Club partner together to help find dog home

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - During this year’s Fall Festival, the Vanderburgh Humane Society has a special goal: get Sadie adopted.
During the week-long event on Franklin Street, the Vanderburgh Humane Society is partnering with the West Side Nut Club to make sure she finds a home. Sadie will be out and about on Franklin Street all next week and be in the pet parade.
“She doesn’t look like any certain breed at all, which is the best kind, she’s a loveable mutt," says VHS Development Coordinator Amanda Coburn. "She’s seven, a little bit older. She was brought into us orginally in December 2017, been in and out of here several times, but she’s a wonderful girl, gets along with kids, cats, dogs, everything.”
Fall Festival starts Sunday with Family Day and everything opens up Monday.
