Two local women remembered at vigil held for domestic violence victims

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Last year in Kentucky authorities said domestic violence lead to more than two dozen deaths, and two of those victims were from the Tri-State.
Tuesday night, the Owensboro non-profit "Oasis" held a vigil to make sure those men and women won't be forgotten.
Every day in the US, we’re learning roughly 20,000 people make calls to domestic abuse hotlines.
One local family affected by domestic violence sat in the crowd as their daughter’s name was read among the 25 women and four men killed.
In February, Neil Heiss pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 30 years in jail for killing 35-year-old Monika Roberts.
“I think we need to make sure people know there is help out there,” Oasis Executive Director Andrea Robinson explained. “They are not alone.”
The following month in March, a young Henderson mother, Chloe Randolph was found dead in an apartment. Her estranged husband is charged with murder. Chloe’s family and son were also in the crowd.
“This is something that I hope, through events like this, through our organization, and all domestic violence organizations around, that we can at least curb it a little bit,” Chloe’s father, Jay Randolph shared.
It’s difficult to know just how many victims are out there because some domestic violence deaths are never reported, but Oasis leaders say the stats they’ve collected are up slightly this year.
“The average that we’ve seen in some of our previous vigils is about 20 to 25,” Robinson added.
Oasis, a shelter and recovery center, say over the course of a year, they answer more than 1,200 crisis calls, serving more than 1,600 victims.
