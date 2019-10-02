Tri-State students participate in National Walk to School Day

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - You may have noticed more kids out on the sidewalks Wednesday.
It was National Walk to School Day and thousands of students across America participated, even here in the Tri-State.
It’s a movement organized by The National Center for Safe Routes to School. The day is supposed to promote healthy habits for the children and promote safety awareness in the community.
Organizers say more than 4,000 schools across the country took part.
