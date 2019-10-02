Traffic alerts coming up in Perry and Dubois Counties

PERRY CO. AND DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Several projects are planned that drivers will want to watch out for.
Indiana Transportation officials say there will be bridges inspections for the Ohio River Crossing on State Road 237 in Cannelton.
The inspections will state on our around Oct. 7.
One lane is expected to be closed for about four days.
Also in Perry County, there will be lane restrictions on State Road 66 in Tell City start on our around Oct. 8.
Contractors will be patching the asphalt from the entrance to the Waupaca Foudry to just west of Squirrel Road.
That work is expected to last until the end of October, depending on the weather.
In Dubois County, there will lane restrictions for I-64 because of drainage ditch work.
It will be for about a mile stretch about four miles east of S.R. 162.
That work is expected to last until December.
The passing lanes on both sides will remain open.
