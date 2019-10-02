Stepping Stone celebrates 30 years of helping the community

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Stepping Stone is celebrating 30 years of helping community members with addiction.
The local organization provides care for patients battling drugs and alcohol.
On Tuesday, they held a 30th-anniversary celebration where the Mayor congratulated them for their work.
“That’s what treatment is for to teach those coping skills, interpersonal skills, live life skills, how to feel ok in your skin, how to deal with mood issues and a lot of our folks have a lot of trauma, so just a lot of trauma, treatment and working through those issues,” said Stepping Stone Director Katy Adams.
Stepping Stone offers inpatient and outpatient services.
For more information on their services, click here.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.