Steel bridge dedicated at Audubon Park

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with Pittsburg Tank and Tower group have honored their late owner by donating funds, labor, and materials to rebuild a bridge using steel to span a portion of a trail in Audubon Park.
They say nature, family, and steel construction were three things near and dear to Don Johnston’s heart.
The bridge, which was donated to the Friends of the Audubon, is located on the north side of the older of the two lakes in the park. It can be accessed from the Wilderness Lake Trailhead.
Officials say more than 30 PTTG employees took part in a dedication ceremony on Saturday morning.
In a speech, PTTG Vice President of Risk Management Chris Johnston said the bridge represents the loyalty and love his grandfather gave every day to make a difference in people’s lives.
“You all here have been with us and our family through our trying times, our ups and downs,” he said. “And through this wonderful, thoughtful, generous gift have given our family and community a way to remember Don and his supportiveness, his generosity, and his love to make sure we have support along the way.”
Officials say Audubon Park holds a special meaning to the Johnston family. They say Don Johnston used to live close to the park grounds and his six children played in the park as if it was an extension of their backyard.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.