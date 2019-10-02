Posey Co. Sheriff’s Office cracking down on speeding after mother killed in school zone

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - It has been just a little over a year since a tragic accident happened outside of Marrs Elementary in Posey County.
Deputies said 25-year-old Heather Wease, of Mount Vernon, had just picked up her child when she was killed right outside of the elementary school.
Greg DeWeese, the Marrs Elementary Principal said, “She ended up pulling into the highway cross-traffic and was hit by an oncoming van.”
The school says they still receive weekly calls from concerned parents about the school zone speeding issue.
“We get phone calls when the lights don’t blink so people watch this intersection like crazy,” said DeWeese.
Over the last year, authorities and state highway crews have worked to make the intersection safer.
On Wednesday, the Posey County Sheriff’s Office put a mobile speed monitor outside of the elementary on Old Highway 62. Sheriff Tom Latham said, “It’s set up in such a way that it will notify the driver when they are violating that speed limit when they are above that speed limit which is 45 in this particular case.”
Wednesday was the first day with this speed sign, but some drivers still didn’t’ pay attention.
During the school hours, we caught at least two people speed through the zones. Sheriff Latham said, “I would rather the blinking light, whether it be yellow or orange, grab a driver’s attention, than the red and blue blinking lights.”
The money for this speed monitor was funded through tickets given in the county.
The sheriff’s office reminds drivers that it’s not worth a life to speed through the school zones during school hours.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.