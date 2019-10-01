One more hot day

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Our record heat streak continued across the Tri-State on Wednesday with highs in the middle 90s. The record for Wednesday was 94, set in 1953. 94 is also the highest October temp ever recorded for the area. The heat will make its final stand on Thursday with highs in the lower 90s. A cold front will sweep out the heat and give us a lasting taste of fall that will carry into next week. Daily highs from Friday through Wednesday will stay in the 70s with lows dropping into the mid to lower 50s. Rain chances are greatest on Sunday.