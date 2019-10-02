Nail salon owner searching for suspects who used counterfeit money

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The owner of a nail salon hopes you can help identify suspects they say paid with counterfeit money.
The owners of California nails have been in this plaza off First Avenue for six years, but in the last few days, they say counterfeit money has been popping up and they want to put a stop to it.
The owners tell us they discovered the bills were fake when they went to the bank where workers there told them they were counterfeit.
The suspects were reportedly paying for services with fake $100 bills. They say the suspects came in five times in three days.
Now they are asking for the public’s help identifying them.
If you know who they are, contact EPD as they have filed a police report.
