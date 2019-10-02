Memorial preps for SIAC showdown versus Central

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In just two days, teams around the Tri-State will take the field for week seven of the high school season. Here in town, Friday may just feature the SIAC game of the year.
The undefeated Memorial Tigers (6-0) will play host to the Central Bears (5-1) this week in a game that will determine the conference crown.
The Tigers are coming off a big 20-point win over Reitz in week six and now prep to face a highly-explosive Bears offense that has put the running clock on its past four opponents.
Although there are conference implications on the line, head coach John Hurley is still treating this like any other game.
“You approach this one as we’re getting better for this week and we’re gonna compete and we’re gonna give everything we got and where the cards lay at the end of the night, we’re gonna get ready for week eight," said Tigers Head Coach Hurley. "We need to be able to run the football and be efficient on offense. We need to protect the football, no turnovers- if we can stop the run, create some turnovers and make some big plays, I think we should have a shot.”
“Central is fast, they’re physical, a ton of talent- they have an enormous amount of talent- and they’re gonna show it," said Tigers junior QB, Colton Pence. "We just need to be ourselves and be prepared to do what we need to do. This is a big one for us cause people think we’re not what we used to be but what need to show people that we’re still here and we’re still Memorial.”
Stream the Central vs Memorial game live for free on all 14 News digital platforms. Coverage starts on Friday at 7 p.m.
