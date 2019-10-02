Local officers connect with community during national day

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Cops across the country started the morning with coffee and conversation.
Evansville police officers spent National Coffee with a Cop Day at the Donut Bank location on Saint Joe Avenue. They say it is a chance for them to connect with people in the community.
“This is the place that they can come to," explaines EPD Chief Billy Bolin. "They don’t have to call and talk to somebody over the phone. They can come and meet with the chief or one of our crime prevention officers, detectives. It’s a very approachable environment.”
Other cities across the area also participated, including Owensboro and Henderson.
Next month, Evansville will host their Coffee With A Cop from 7 a.m. till 9 a.m. at Chick-Fil-A.
