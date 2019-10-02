Kentucky Wesleyan football searching for winning spark

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky Wesleyan football continues to go winless.
Despite rebuilding the program from the ground up, Head Coach Craig Yeast expected to win at least one of the team’s first four games.
Instead, the Panthers sit winless, now prepping for their second game in G-MAC play.
Although the pieces are slowly falling together, KWC has a reason to be hopeful since three out of the last four losses were by just one score and the offense posted a season-high 473 yards last Saturday against Lake Erie.
“We’re still trying to learn how to win, but I think we’re still doing things the right way," Coach Yeast said. "We had a really good game plan this past week, we went out and executed but in those critical situations, we’re still not focusing in and making those plans that we need to make in those critical times. Sometimes our defense doesn’t do their job and offense has to do their job and special teams too, we turned the ball over on special teams, we just have to put it all together and win a freaking ball game.”
The Panthers will hit the road in search of that first win this Saturday night. Kentucky Wesleyan and 2-2 Tiffin are set to kick off at 6 p.m. central time.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.