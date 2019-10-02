$250k in IT service upgrades approved for VCSO

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office was approved for $250,000 of IT service upgrades on Wednesday.
These tax dollars were originally set aside for confinement officer salaries, but because many of those positions are unfilled, the County Council approved the transfer of the funds for computer upgrades.
Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding tells us these upgrades are important, however, they are exploring new ways to make sure these positions are filled in the future.
