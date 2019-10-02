Jordan Hall torn down at Oakland City University

OAKLAND CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - A building that has been on the campus of Oakland City University since the late 60′s has been demolished.
Crews started the demo on Jordan Hall Tuesday.
The new building made possible by Regional Cities money is the replacement.
University officials say there are no plans yet for the space let behind. They say it will just be a green space for now.
We’re told it’s one of the oldest residence halls on campus and needed to come down.
The building housed hundreds of young men over the last 50 years.
Several have taken to social media to share their memories of time spent in Jordan Hall.
OCU professor and local author, Dr. Randy Mills, shared a photo from his time as a resident of Jordan Hall.
It shows him, along with his roommate, “initiating” the OCC president “Jordan Hall” style by throwing him in the showers!
“We gave Barney a bit of a heads-up and he was sure nice to go along with it, although it must have scared him to death when they carried him up three flights of stairs. Those were the days,” wrote Dr. Mills.
