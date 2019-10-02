Initiative launched to help increase census form participation

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials within the Evansville Promise Zone are announcing the Count the Zone Initiative.
The goal is to get more people to answer their 2020 census forms, especially in the Promise Zone.
Promise Zone Executive Director Silas Matchem says his group will be working closely with Census Consultant James Moseley to ramp up participation.
Matchem says participation in the 2010 census was low in that part of town and that hurts the neighborhood financially.
“A lot of the things that take place in terms of federal dollars, state funds, it’s all determined because of the census," says Matchem. "And as more people fill out the census, the better response we have and the opportunities that are connected to programs here that get funded have, in terms of receiving funds.”
Matchem says he will be knocking on doors in person and reaching out on social media. The US Census begins on April 1, 2020.
