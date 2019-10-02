Hundreds of letters written to show appreciation for veterans

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Before this weekend’s Honor Flight, volunteers sorted through hundreds of letters for Operation Mail Call.
When the veterans fly back from a day in Washington DC, they will open the packets of appreciation, getting a thank you many never received when coming home from war.
“Even the staff that goes on the flight, we get emotional because we see these veterans and we’re sharing in their joy of receiving these letters," Honor Flight VP Diane Shaw. "It’s so rewarding to hang out with them and hear their stories and share in the excitement.”
You can help welcome veterans home Saturday night at the airport.
