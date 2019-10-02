Hottest October Day Ever

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The month of October opened with a record high 94-degrees replacing 93 set back in 1919. The record high for October 2nd is 94 set in 1953. High temperatures will soar into the mid to upper 90’s… for the 4th consecutive day. Expect sunny skies as high temps are set to break the all-time October record high of 94-degrees.
On Thursday, temperatures sink late via our first October cold front but not before temps reach the lower 90’s. Only slight chances for much needed rainfall accompany the front. With the passage of the front, temps will nosedive into the mid-70’s Friday through the weekend with limited chances for rain and storms. Low temps will cascade into the 50’s which is average for this time of year.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.