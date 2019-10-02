Forever 21 Evansville location on list of stores set to close after bankruptcy filing

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Forever 21′s location in Eastland Mall is one of the stores set to be closed after the company’s bankruptcy filing.
Forever 21 announced the bankruptcy Sunday and said it will close up to 178 stores in the U.S.
The company said tough competition and aggressive global expansion have weighed on the California-based company.
As of the bankruptcy filing, the company operated about 800 stores globally, including more than 500 stores in the U.S.
