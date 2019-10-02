Evansville Water and Sewer Utility board hears bids for Old State Project

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Crews in Evansville are working on what city leaders call one of the most complicated water projects ever.
It’s called the Old State Rehabilitation Project and on Tuesday, the Water and Sewer Utility Department opened bids.
The community that sits between Old State Road and Petersburg Road used to be serviced by its own water and sewer company called Old State Utility. In 2014, the courts ordered Evansville to take it over, and as part of the agreement, they were directed to upgrade the system.
Residents like Bob Ballard have been preparing for this project for quite some time now.
“I put a 10-foot gate up here specifically in case they had to come in here and do any work because, with a 10-foot gate, you can get a backhoe through it," Ballard said.
There is a manhole in his backyard that crews will soon have to get to when the project begins.
“We are proposing to line the majority of it, and install manholes in certain places for future access, for cleaning and inspecting, so about a dozen and a half new manholes and several thousand feet of sewer lining,” said EWSU Deputy Director of Project Management Mike Labitzke.
However, Ballard and others said they’re unhappy about how it’s being funded. A $45 surcharge has been tacked onto his bill monthly since the end of 2016.
“A little bit doesn’t hurt, but when you start talking about a $162 per month water bill, that’s a sizable sum for somebody who is semi-retired," Ballard said.
The Evansville Water and Sewer Department said this surcharge may last for more than 15 years, all depending on how much the project will cost.
“There’s a lot of conditions in the construction set for this project," Labitzke said. “There are easements that were allowed to be built upon. It’s a very mature subdivision so a lot of very mature trees that are now planted and growing in the easements that are very large. We have to figure out how to mitigate through all that, and all that drives up the cost as we encounter those items."
The city only heard one bid this afternoon, but it came in a little over the Water and Utility Department’s budget. For now, they have taken it into advisement.
