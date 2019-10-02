Deputies: Snap chat messages send Hancock Co. man to jail

HANCOCK CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A Hancock County man was arraigned in court Wednesday morning on a charge of unlawful transaction with a minor.
Deputies say 29-year-old Zachary Rice sent explicit messages to a juvenile over snap chat.
They say the messages offered her money in exchange for sex.
Rice was arrested September 20th and booked into the Breckenridge Co. Jail. He is no longer listed as an inmate. Jail officials would not tell us when he was released or if he posted bond.
Deputies say the Department of Child Protective Services was notified because Rice has custody of two-year-old child.
