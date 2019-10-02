Daviess Co. merges voting precincts ahead of Nov. election

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - There are going to be fewer voting precincts for the November 5 election.
Daviess County Clerk Leslie McCarty says the county is merging precincts. She says the county previously had 85 precincts, but they are being merged down to 56.
McCarty says this will help with efficiency and help to reduce costs. They won’t need to pay as many poll workers.
According to McCarty, the main reason for the change is to avoid confusion. She says there will now be one legislative district in each precinct.
“We had a recount earlier this year where there was a state representative that won by one vote," said Daviess County Clerk McCarty. “So with the recount, it just made it easier that there was no confusion of having multiple legislative districts in like the same building or same precinct.”
Click the above link for a list and a map of the voting precinct locations in Daviess County.
