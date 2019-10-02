Castle Knights defense earns week 6 win over Mater Dei

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s no secret that the SIAC is among the toughest conferences in Indiana high school football and this season has further proved that point.
There was a showdown over in Newburgh Friday night between Mater Dei and Castle.
It was scoreless through the majority of the first half, but the Knights ultimately prevailed in the end, defeating the Wildcats 13-0.
In many games this season, Castle’s shaky offense was backed by a hard-nosed defense. That defense forced force Mater Dei turnovers that were a key to the big win in week six.
“It all started with our guys up front, our front seven, our defensive line was outstanding," said Coach Doug Hurt. "I thought our linebackers flew around, our defensive ends, and then you go back to the secondary, four interceptions, turnovers were key, that’s worked for us and against us this year. Things are never as good as they seem and they’re never as bad as they seem, obviously we had a big disappointment twp weeks ago and now everybody is telling the guys how good they are because they beat Mater Dei, but the truth is somewhere in between, obviously we aren’t there yet and we aren’t terrible, we’ve just gotta keep improving and grinding every single day out here on the practice field and working to get better each and everyday.”
The Knights will hit the road for their week seven match-up against the Warriors.
Castle looks for win number five on the season while Harrison is still in search of their first.
Kickoff is at Romain Stadium at 7 p.m.
