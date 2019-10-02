Bridge inspection scheduled for SR 237 in Cannelton

PERRY COUNTY, Ind. - A traffic alert for drivers in Perry County.
Beginning on Monday, INDOT says crews will close one lane of the S.R. 237 Bob Cummings Lincoln Trail Bridge connecting Cannelton to Hawesville, Kentucky.
The closure is to perform a fracture critical inspection which is part of routine maintenance required by the Federal Highway Administration and must be performed every 24 months.
During the inspections, the lane closures will be in place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. local time and are expected to last until Thursday, Oct. 10.
INDOT says drivers should expect traffic delays and leave extra time to get to their destination.
