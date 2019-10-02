Bike share program celebrates 3 years

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Upgrade Bike Sharing Program has provided 10,800 trips, and counting, over the past three years.
The Evansville Trails Coalition’s program has helped many in the community get around town.
“We have seen in the past individuals use them during the wintertime, so that just cues us to be thinking about those that ride them for active transportation purposes,” said Executive director Lorie Van Hook.
With nearly 5,000 members, the program has expanded to nearly every district in town, but we’re learning they’re not done yet.
“We’re talking maybe two to three more stations would be ideal. We have eight here in Evansville and we have three in Henderson,” said Van Hook.
On Tuesday, the coalition asked the city for money to help with their Jacobsville location. While there, the coalition alerted the city that their agreement with their past vendor, Zagster, ends in just two days.
“We will be of course communicating with a public service announcement. We’re in the process of planning all of those details, now in the meantime, the stations are still in place,” said Van Hook.
City leaders approved the funds for the Jacobsville location and the program will soon partner with non-profits like Patchwork Central for the next few years.
“I’ve connected with the Lorie through the Trail Coalition to see if we can merge some of our ideas and set up that central shop to do more than just refurbish bikes,” said Bike shop coordinator Pete Emery.
Patchwork hopes to help with repairs.
Bike Sharing Program officials said they owe their success to the city of Evansville and everyone who decides to take a ride.
