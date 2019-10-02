Barge slams into marina on Ohio River

LUDLOW, Ky. (FOX19) - A barge slammed into a marina on the Ohio River in Northern Kentucky early Wednesday, striking several boats and causing heavy damage to its restaurant and shoving part of it down river and onto the riverbanks, authorities said.
There likely will be hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage to Ludlow Bromley Yacht Club off Elm Street in Ludlow, Kenton County Director Homeland Security and Emergency Management Steve Hensley told reporters in a briefing at the scene.
No injuries were reported, he said.
Several emergency crews scrambled to the scene when it happened just after 6 a.m.
Initial reports stated some boats were adrift, some were taking on water and others had sunk, dispatchers said.
Our FOX19 NOW crew on scene saw at least four boats adrift at one point.
The entire marina restaurant sustained major damage, Hensley said.
A witness tells us the seating area was taken off and is stuck to the barge.
The kitchen is completely shoved up against rocks on the riverbank.
“I don’t know what we’re going to do. It’s just devastating,” one of the restaurant’s servers tells FOX19 NOW. “It was beautiful before and now it’s just destroyed.”
Crews remain on scene assessing the damage.
The U.S. Coast guard is investigating and interviewing the barge operator.
Ludlow Police Chief Scott Smith said it would be detrimental to the community to lose the yacht club and officials will encourage the operator to get it back up and running by next season and will do whatever they need to to help.
Both Scott and Hensley expressed surprise to have a barge lose control in the area.
