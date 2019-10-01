Zoning for new assisted living facility on topic at Henderson’s planning meeting

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Thursday night in Henderson, a discussion on the next step for a proposed development on the north end of the city.
Last month, we told you Jessica Beaven and her husband filed to rezone land near the bridges golf course to bring a new assisted living facility.
The commission will consider taking the nearly 44 acres from a medium density residential district to a more flexible and creative “planned unit development district.”
Executive director Brian Bishop says those plans have not been met with public opposition.
“There’s a couple routes it could go. With the updated zoning process, within 21 days, it could be approved pending the 30 days appeal process through circuit court,” said Bishop. “The city commission could request to hear it as the old method used to be. So there’s a couple things that could happen. So, so far, it’s been rather quiet.”
The meeting at 6 p.m. on the third floor of the municipal center.
