Watch live on Thursday: First of 5 KY gubernatorial debates in Oct.

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Thursday at noon, the candidates for Kentucky Governor will take part in a debate in Paducah.
You can watch it live here.
This is the first of five debates in October.
The rest of the debates will take place on the following days:
- October 15th: Televised debate with WKYT and the League of Women Voters in Lexington
- October 26th: Televised debate with WLKY and the League of Women Voters in Louisville
- October 28th: Televised Debate with KET in Lexington
- October 29th: Televised Debate with WLWT and Northern Kentucky University in Highland Heights
14 News may not be able to stream all of the debates due to station affiliations.
Our Randy Moore met with all of the candidates outside of our Owensboro studios.
You can watch all of his full interviews:
The election for governor will be held on Tuesday, November 5.
You must be registered by Monday, October 7 to vote in the November election. You can register to vote or update your voter registration by clicking here.
