Vanderburgh Co. Health Department gets first batch of flu shots

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Health officials say now is the time to think about getting the flu shot.
The Vanderburgh County Health Department says they just received their first batch of flu shots. These are for the uninsured and underinsured.
You can get the shots at the health department or pharmacies like Walgreens or CVS.
If you have insurance, flu shots are generally free.
The health department says flu deaths in Indiana have been alarming the last few years.
Last year, there were more than 100 flu deaths reported statewide. That’s why health officials getting your shot sooner is better than later.
“Ususally the peak of flu season is around the holidays in through January, February. Those indoor months where we’re close together within three feet of each other, coughing, sneezing, those kind of things. So again we want to give those flu shots early to build that immunity,” said Lynn Herr with the Vanderburgh County Health Department.
If you are uninsured or underinsured, you can contact the health department to get that free flu shot.
The health department says they will find a way to get one for everyone who wants a flu shot.
