Touch Down Live Player of the Week nominees - Week 6

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Here’s the list of player of the week nominees from week six.
- Cole Sigle - Heritage Hills
- 146 rushing yards on 6 carries
- 2 touchdowns
- 1 interception
- Dylan McKinney - North
- 132 rushing yards on 16 carries
- 8 catches for 137 yards
- 4 total touchdowns
- 91 yards on 3 kick returns
- Joe Humphreys - Daviess County
- 23 for 31 passing
- 214 passing yards
- 3 touchdowns
- 1 rushing touchdown
- Colton Pence - Memorial
- 232 passing yards
- 2 touchdowns
- 51 yards on 8 carries
Voting is only available on the 14 Sports App and is open until 7 p.m. Thursday. Week six Player of the Week winner will be announced Thursday at 10 p.m.
You can find the sports app by searching “14Sports WFIE” in your app store.
