Record High Temps

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We can expect record high temperatures to open October. The record high for October 1st is 93 set 100-years ago. High temperatures will stay cemented in mid-90’s today and Wednesday. Expect sunny skies as high temps break record highs. Wednesday could be the final day in the 90’s this year.
On Thursday, temperatures sink via our first October cold front as high temps drop into the mid to upper 80’s. Only slight chances for needed rainfall accompany the front. In the wake of the front, temps will nosedive into the mid-70’s Friday through the weekend with limited chances for rain and storms. Low temps will cascade into the 50’s which is near average for this time of year.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.