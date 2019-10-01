Plans move forward for LST 325 relocation

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tuesday morning, the Evansville Redevelopment Commission approved the sublease and relocation agreements for LST 325.
The city attorney spoke at the meeting. He said Tropicana is backing them on the relocation, and transferring the lease back to the city.
Officials say LST 325 will not pay rent for the space.
As we last reported, Mayor Winnecke said they hope to move the ship in the spring.
Tuesday officials said they would like to move around April or May.
Plans have been in the works to move the Word War II ship from the current spot, up to where the old Tropicana Riverboat was docked.
Construction on the museum building should end in November. The plan is to open it once the ship has moved.
