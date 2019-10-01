KSP closely monitoring construction area at KY 425 Bypass

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says Kentucky State Police are monitoring the closed interchange at the east end of the KY 425 Henderson Bypass.
The section, along with the connecting ramps at the U.S. 41/I-69 Henderson Exit 10 interchange have been closed for concrete replacement and rehabilitation work since August 10.
Transportation officials say, in recent weeks, there have been several instances of drivers trying to go through the closed work area.
They say several vehicles have driven around road closed barricades and endangered workers.
Officials say several semi truck drivers have been forced back up long distances after driving around barricades and becoming trapped in the work area.
Transportation officials say this is a $1,459,761 highway improvement project. They say the concrete rehab work is running ahead the target completion date of November 15.
