Kentucky debuts 5-star rating system for schools

“While every organization, including schools, need a benchmark for progress in where we are and where we need to go, we want to caution the community that this five-star rating should not be seen like a Yelp five-star rating," Constant said. “One school’s three-star is not another school’s three-star because of all the calculations that go into making it so parents in our community really need to become more informed by going to that school report card site which will show where those gaps might be. Is it in achievement? Is it in proficiency? Is it in graduation rate, transition rate?”