Heat drags on through Thursday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -No break in the heat for another couple of days. Temps set a record at Evansville with 94 degrees, and tied the all-time highest temperature for the month of October. A slow-moving cold front will not reach the Tri-State until late Thursday, so we’ll bake under mid 90s again on Wednesday and Thursday. Relief arrives on Friday with highs in the middle 70s and lows in the 50s. A few scattered showers possible on Friday. More rain chances and cooler temps ahead for Sunday and Monday as lows touch the 40s for the first time this fall.
