Family giving back after losing daughter to heart condition

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - Hayden Rye was born without part of her heart, a condition with no cure. Her parents and little brother had two short but loving years with her until she passed away in April.
“It’s called Hypoplastic left heart syndrome, she just didn’t have the left side to her heart. So they did three open-heart surgeries. She only did two though, she passed away waiting for her third one," said Sherri Rye, Hayden’s mom.
Hayden’s parents said they remember her smile, but most of all, they remember her love for her big brother.
“She just loved to have fun they were crazy about him. They were best friends, did everything together," Rye said.
Hayden spent most of her short life in a hospital. Her parent’s said she was a fighter and didn’t let her heart condition hold her back.
Her parents said keeping Hayden alive involved a lot of equipment and a tight schedule. “We’d get to sleep for two hours at a time, after turning off the pump then after two hours, you’re waking up again, turning it back on,” Rye said.
Now, they want to honor Hayden by giving a family in need her unused medical equipment. “It’s mainly feeding tube supplies and we have some supplies for the pulse ox to check their heart rate and oxygen," Rye explained.
The loss of Hayden was unexpected, but her parents are finding ways to always remember her, especially for her brother. “He talks a lot about her, and he still goes in her room and plays like she’s here.”
If you or someone you know needs this medical equipment, you can contact Reporter Chellsie Brown at cbrown@14news.com.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.