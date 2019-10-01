Evansville mayoral candidates speak at Rotary Club lunch

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tuesday, all three candidates for the Evansville Mayoral Race were together under one roof.
Mayor Lloyd Winnecke, Bart Gadau, and Steve Ary took the stage at luncheon hosted by the Evansville Rotary Club.
With a little over a month until election day, this was an opportunity for these three candidates to address the community.
Each candidate was given eight minutes at the podium to speak on whatever they would like.
Steve Ary, running independently, spoke about how he wants to help those in small communities.
"Now it is time to help our community feel better on the inside by investing in them,” said Ary.
Republican and Incumbent Mayor Lloyd Winnecke spoke on continuing the progress he believes has been made in his eight years as office.
“I think if you look back over what’s happened in eight years, you see what collaborative leadership can do for a community,” said Mayor Winnecke.
Libertarian candidate Bart Gadau emphasized his commitment to the poor and middle class.
“I care a lot about my community, and I know the mayor does as well, said Gadau. "I’ve talked to him several times.”
After taking to the podium, the candidates also fielded a few questions from the audience.
Election Day is November 5.
