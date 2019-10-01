Environmental activists urge people to stop with confetti trend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Confetti flying through a photo shoot is a trend that’s catching on, but now it’s catching flak from environmentalists.
The Howell Wetlands are a protected ecosystem in Evansville. Zach Garcia, Wesselman Woods Environmental Education Director said, “Howell Wetlands is an ecologically sensitive environment, and especially in these times of climactic change.”
Last week, Wesselman Woods officials noticed something that did not belong at Howell Wetlands. It appears to be confetti pieces that were thrown, possibly during a photo shoot. Garcia said its a concerning trend. “That litter, it may seem noninvasive, it’s incredibly destructive to the environment and the ecological processes at the wetland.”
The wetlands are one of the largest in Indiana, Garcia said keeping it protected is really a team effort. “We need to start thinking globally and acting locally.”
So if you happen to be on a hike or want to help out you can, just bring a trash bag like this group did after they realized the plastic pieces didn’t belong.“Go to Howell Wetlands, come to Wesselman Woods, go to any park and Take part in being with nature, but in doing so, do your part and clean the place up when you’re done,” said Garcia.
