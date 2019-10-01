City of Evansville releases results from Blight Elimination Project

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Blight Elimination Project is a program that takes rundown, abandoned properties and turns them into something new.
It’s an initiative to revitalize parts of Evansville.
Mayor Winnecke said the city counted 1,800 blighted properties that needed to be taken care of five years ago.
He said this helps reduce crime, improve public safety and makes Evansville a better place to live.
Toni Murry is used to having her house full of family and less than two years ago, some less than desirable houses sat in its place.
Thanks to the state-funded Blight Elimination program, those houses were demolished, and Murry's was built. According to a report from the City of Evansville, more than 150 properties have been demolished as part of the program since 2014.
Mayor Lloyd Winnecke said the benefits are visible and important.
“By eliminating blight, we know we are making those neighborhoods safer," Winnecke said. “We know we are stabilizing land values. We know we are protecting our first responders. There are fewer and fewer runs for ambulance or fire or police to these dilapidated structures because as I said, they are hot spots for crime.”
Mayor Winnecke said more than 60 affordable housing units have taken the place of demolished structures.
Since 2016, Evansville Land Bank has razed almost 250 structures, bringing the total between both programs to more than 400. However, Mayor Winnecke said there is still work left to be done to make sure those like Murry and her family, can enjoy the city they call home.
“I think if you had to summarize sort of, what this program is all about, it’s about public safety and it’s about protecting the property value of neighborhoods, and I think we are accomplishing both of those," said Winnecke.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.