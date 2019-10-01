4C of Southern Indiana no longer handing out vouchers

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As of Tuesday, 4C of Southern Indiana will no longer be able to hand out vouchers for free childcare.
This comes after the state rejected the non-profit's bid.
You will still be able to get vouchers though, just from three other non-profits.
4C officials tell us their bid was rejected because the state is trying to save money.
Officials say they still want everyone to know they are still in business and offer a lot more programs to the community.
“We will continue to be here to provide referrals to families,” said Early Childhood Administrator Aleisha Sheridan. “So when you’re trying to find a child care, we can do that for you. That’s a service we will provide. Also, when you are looking at programming and how to get access to training all of those kinds of things, we’re still here to do that.”
If you are in need of vouchers, the facility in Evansville is called Automate Health Systems.
They are located in the Fifth Third Bank downtown, and you can call them at 1-855-533-7342.
There are also two other locations in other parts of Indiana.
