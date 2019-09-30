UE game at Kentucky to be televised by SEC Network

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -For the second time, the University of Evansville men’s basketball program will be featured on the SEC Network when the Purple Aces face the University of Kentucky on Tuesday, November 12.
UE makes its first trip to Rupp Arena to take on the Wildcats in what will be a 7 p.m. ET tip. The SEC Network will have live coverage of the contest. It is the second appearance on the network for the Aces. Evansville was featured on the network in 2015 when the team took on Arkansas in Fayetteville.
“This is an excellent opportunity for our program in every way possible,” Aces head coach Walter McCarty said. “To have the chance to play against a program like Kentucky and be featured on the SEC Network are both things that will increase the visibility of our program and help us to continue moving in the right direction.”
The Aces have officially started practicing for the 2019-20 campaign. UE faces USI in an exhibition contest on October 28 before opening the home schedule on November 9 versus Ball State in a 6 p.m. game.
Courtesy: UE Athletics
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.