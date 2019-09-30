Traffic Alert: Bridge closure in Pike Co. for SR 56 near Petersburg

PIKE CO., Ind. (WFIE) - In Pike County, officials with the Indiana Department of Transportation said there will be a full bridge closure scheduled for State Road 56 near Petersburg.
The closure is expected to begin on or around Sunday, September 30.
Contractors will close the bridge spanning Pride’s Creek less than a mile east of State Road 57 for a bridge deck overlay project.
Weather permitting, work is scheduled to wrap up the first week of October.
While the project is active, motorists should leave extra time to get their destination and avoid distractions while driving in the work zone.
