Record Heat Possible

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Temps running an incredible 20-degrees above normal. Mainly clear this morning with low temps near 70-degrees. Sunny and dry on this final day of September with high temps sizzling in the mid-90’s. The record high is 99 set in 1919.
High temperatures will stay cemented in the low to mid-90’s on Tuesday and Wednesday. Expect mostly sunny skies as high temps near or break record highs. Tuesday and Wednesday should be the final days in the 90’s this year.
Temperatures dive on Thursday via our First October cold front as high temps drop into the low to mid-80’s. Only scant chances for much needed rainfall accompany the front. In the wake of the front, temps will nosedive into the mid-70’s Friday through the weekend with limited chances for rain and storms. Low temps will cascade into the 50’s which is near average for this time of year.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.