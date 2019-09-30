Police arrest suspect in string of vandalisms throughout Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A man is facing charges in connection with a string of vandalisms in Owensboro.
Police say 25-year-old Jarel Thruston, of Owensboro, was arrested Friday on three counts of criminal mischief. According to police, the 26 vandalisms happened at locations throughout Owensboro on three different nights.
Thruston is currently being held in the Daviess Co. Detention Center on $7,500 bond.
Anyone with information about the case should call police at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
