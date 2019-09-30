Neighborhood Watch: OPD makes vandalism arrest, KSP targets U.S. 41 for aggressive driving

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - The Owensboro Police Department has made what it calls a “significant arrest.”
Jarel Thruston, 25, of Owensboro is accused of a vandalism spree covering 26 locations over three nights. Most of the damage happened at businesses.
Officers are still investigating. If you know anything about these crimes, call OPD at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.
The Kentucky State Police is targeting the strip in Henderson.
U.S. 41 through town has been identified as one of the top five high crash zones in the state.
Starting Tuesday, the strip will be a target of the Ticketing Aggressive Car and Trucks or TACT campaign.
Troopers will be looking for improper lane changes, speeding, following too closely, not leaving enough space to pass and failure to yield the right of way.
KSP said it’s not about writing tickets, but about saving lives.
Henderson County is now added to the long list of local burn bans.
This includes the cities of Henderson, Robards and Corydon.
Leaders said residents are still allowed to use outdoor gas or charcoal grills.
All other open burning is prohibited.
