Near-record heat sends September out in a sizzle

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Highs hovered in the mid 90s on Monday afternoon, a few degrees shy of the all-time record of 99 set in 1919. Highs on Tuesday and Wednesday may tie or break the records of 93 (Tue) and 94 on (Wed). September is on track to be the driest on record and the 5th warmest on record for the Tri-State. The hot pattern should start to break down by the end of the week. We’ll have a chance of rain on Thursday as temps sink into the lower 80s the then into the 70s by Friday. More rain chances appear on Sunday and Monday.