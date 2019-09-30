Melanie Feliciano earns third MVC Freshman of the Week award

ST. LOUIS (WFIE) -A great start to Missouri Valley Conference play saw Melanie Feliciano earn MVC Freshman of the Week honors for the third time in four weeks when she averaged 5.75 kills per set to lead the University of Evansville to a weekend split.
“Melanie does not act or play like a freshman,” Purple Aces coach Fernando Morales said. “She keeps getting better and better every day and it is not by chance – she has worked for it.”
Aside from her kill tally, Feliciano led the team hitting.279 in the two matches in Iowa. In the opener against the Panthers, Feliciano led the team with 22 kills and two block assists. She added 14 digs as the Aces gave the Panthers all they could handle in a 3-1 match.
On Saturday, Feliciano hit an impressive .389 with 24 kills in 54 tried to lead Evansville to a 3-1 road win over Drake. She added nine digs, an ace and block. Her season total of 4.84 kills/game has her back in front in the MVC ahead of a tie between teammate Rachel Tam and Karlie Taylor of UNI.
Feliciano was the league’s Freshman of the Week on two other occasions in 2019 – September 9 and 16.
Courtesy: UE Athletics
