Madisonville Community College gets its first resource officer

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Madisonville Community College now has a school resource officer, thanks to a partnership between the city and the police department.
Mayor Kevin Cotton said there are resource officers in kindergarten through 12th-grade schools, but this is a first for Madisonville Community College.
Joe Blue is currently the director of public protection for the college. With this new partnership, Blue will have the authority of the Madisonville Police Department behind him.
Blue said it will cut down police response time and add an extra layer of safety.
“The main thing is the safety of the students," Blue said. "We also have college students there. We also have high school students there. We also have our community that comes to the campus a lot. We want to make sure at the Madisonville Community College. They try to make sure that they try to make sure they provide the best safety and security that they can while they’re on campus.”
He will start his new position officially Tuesday, which means he will now be Officer Joe Blue.
