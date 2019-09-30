King, IU swimmers nominated for Golden Goggle Awards

Online fan voting is now open. A percentage of the fan vote will count towards the final ballot. Golden Goggle Award nominations are based on the year’s top accomplishments by U.S. swimmers, focusing primarily on the 2019 FINA World Championships. Proceeds from the Golden Goggle Awards benefit the USA Swimming Foundation, which has the mission to save lives and build champions – in the pool and in life. In addition to its Make a Splash initiative, a national, child-focused water safety campaign that stresses the importance of learning to swim, the USA Swimming Foundation supports the U.S. National Team and its development efforts aim to establish an endowment to strengthen the future of USA Swimming’s programs and services. The Foundation also serves as the home for our National and Olympic Team Alumni reunions and regional events. Full event details, including table and seat purchasing opportunities, can be found at GoldenGoggles.com.